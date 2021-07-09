ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

