ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report sales of $48.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.57 million, with estimates ranging from $201.17 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,617,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 36,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,447. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

