ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 123,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,889,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,746 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

