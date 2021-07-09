Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $118.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.