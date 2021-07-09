Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 852,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

