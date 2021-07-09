Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Down to $40.33

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $39.25. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 in the last ninety days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

