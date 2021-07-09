Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,756. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

