CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.