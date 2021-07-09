CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.