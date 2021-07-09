CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $319,000 Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

