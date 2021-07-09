CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $342,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Appian were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $132.79 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

