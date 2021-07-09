CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $352,000 Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

