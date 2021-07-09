CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $367,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

