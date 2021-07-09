CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 407 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

