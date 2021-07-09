CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.38.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$18.97 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$13.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a market cap of C$316.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

