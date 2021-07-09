CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

