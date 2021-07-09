CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OGI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

OGI stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.23. 105,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,679. The stock has a market cap of C$963.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

