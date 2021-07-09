Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

