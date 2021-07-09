Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of CINF opened at $113.76 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

