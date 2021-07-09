Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CRC opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.58. Circle Property has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £59.96 million and a P/E ratio of 36.55.

In related news, insider John Arnold purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

