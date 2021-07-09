Citigroup Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

