Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,386 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

