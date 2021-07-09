Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

