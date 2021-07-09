Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Citizens shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 128,373 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

