Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Citizens shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 128,373 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.
About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.