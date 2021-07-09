Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,385 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.9% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $346,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 998,593 shares of company stock worth $84,066,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,859. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

