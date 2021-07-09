Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 1.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.89 and last traded at $106.67. Approximately 12,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,737,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,849.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 998,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,066,178. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

