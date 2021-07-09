CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Shares Up 0.9%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.37. 18,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

CM Life Sciences III Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

