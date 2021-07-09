CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

