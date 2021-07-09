CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after buying an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,309,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -778.50 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

