CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Shares Down 14.4%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF)’s share price dropped 14.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised CNP Assurances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.64.

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

