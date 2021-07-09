Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

