Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280,200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.