Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWG. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE BWG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.