Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $2,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

