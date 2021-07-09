Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $3.27 Million Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 120,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 124,018 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

