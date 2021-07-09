Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

