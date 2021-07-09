Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,653 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

