Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.65

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 7580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

