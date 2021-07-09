Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.90 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

