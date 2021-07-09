Confluent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 35,277 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14,538% compared to the typical daily volume of 241 put options.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $42.65 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Get Confluent alerts:

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.