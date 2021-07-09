Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 2.4%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTB shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $8,696,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

