Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $18,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,696,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.