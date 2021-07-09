Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
