ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. 137,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769,225. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of -395.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.