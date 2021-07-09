Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2,100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,897.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,802.63. The company has a market cap of C$40.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52-week high of C$1,941.98.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.420001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be given a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.