Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and $115,225.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00054452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.30 or 0.00881716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

