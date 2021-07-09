ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,436.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.80 million and $10,436.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00176893 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.