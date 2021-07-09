Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDTX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

