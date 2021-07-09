Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 141,357 LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LJAQU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,965,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,244,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LJAQU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

