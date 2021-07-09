Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000.

COVAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. 11,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,896. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

