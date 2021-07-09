Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZWRKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $365,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth $999,000.

ZWRKU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 7,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

